Former Ole Miss football WR recruit Jeremy Scott commits to South Alabama

Former Ole Miss football commit Jeremy Scott announced his commitment to South Alabama in a social media post on Monday.

Scott, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound athlete, decommitted from Ole Miss in December. He is a three-star receiver and No. 30 recruit in the state according to the 247Sports Composite.

Scott said in a social media post, "251 I'm home." He posted a picture of him wearing a South Alabama Jaguars jersey.

Scott's commitment to Ole Miss came on March 10, 2023, before announcing his de-commitment on Dec. 2, 2023.

The Callaway wide receiver finished his high school career with 1,427 receiving yards on 85 receptions with 17 touchdowns.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Former Ole Miss football commit Jeremy Scott commits to South Alabama