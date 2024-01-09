Former Ole Miss football running back Quinshon Judkins announces transfer to Ohio State

OXFORD — Ole Miss football transfer running back Quinshon Judkins has found a new home in Big Ten country.

The former Rebels superstar announced Monday night that he intends to transfer to Ohio State. The news comes after Judkins broadcast his entry into the transfer portal on Jan. 4.

Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." pic.twitter.com/J89kRzsmBQ — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 9, 2024

Judkins rushed for 2,727 yards and 31 touchdowns during a two-year career with Ole Miss, including a 1,567-yard showing in 2022 that saw him lead the SEC in rushing as a true freshman.

The Rebels' plan to replace him is unclear. Backup Ulysses Bentley IV has more than 2,000 rushing yards under his belt through a four-year career and will return for his final season of eligibility. Talented freshman Kedrick Reescano also could involve himself in the discussion. Likewise, a transfer portal acquisition is always a strong possibility for Lane Kiffin's team.

Judkins joins an Ohio State team that went 11-2 in 2023, missing out on the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff after losing to Michigan in the final week of the regular season. Coach Ryan Day's group averaged 4.2 yards per rush on the season.

