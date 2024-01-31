Former Ole Miss football RB Quinshon Judkins: NIL not focus of transfer to Ohio State

OXFORD ― Former Ole Miss football running back Quinshon Judkins said on Tuesday "NIL wasn't something I was focusing on" when deciding to transfer from the Rebels to Ohio State.

"A lot of people won't be happy when you make a decision for yourself," Judkins told reporters in Columbus. "Just excited to be here. The most important thing for me is playing football."

Judkins played two seasons for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He was a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the conference in rushing as a true freshman in 2022. He owns 2,725 career rushing yards in 26 games, scoring 31 rushing touchdowns. No running back in the SEC gained a larger percentage of his yards after contact than Judkins (75.7%) during the 2023 regular season.

The native of Pike Road, Alabama, said he identified Ohio State as a destination of choice "immediately" upon entering the transfer portal on Jan. 5.

"This is the place you want to go to," Judkins said, "a place where everyone is passionate and everyone wants to win here. There is a great culture. Everyone is focused and dialed into doing something that is bigger than themselves."

Ole Miss will look to replace Judkins with his former backup Ulysses Bentley IV. The veteran carried the ball 95 times for 540 yards in 2023. Ole Miss also added LSU running back Logan Diggs out of the transfer portal, but his injury status makes him a question mark.

JUDKINS: How Quinshon Judkins transfer will test Lane Kiffin's NFL model for Ole Miss football roster

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What former Ole Miss football RB Quinshon Judkins said of transfer to Ohio State