Former Old Dominion star Travis Fulgham becomes a hero for injury-ridden Eagles

Former ODU star becomes a hero for injury-ridden Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Old Dominion football fans couldn't have expected their program to be the topic of conversation following Sunday Night Football between the Eagles and 49ers. But yet again, maybe they did.

Former Monarch Travis Fulgham, a sixth-round pick in 2019 and late practice squad call-up for the injury-ridden Eagles, ended up as the hero for Philadelphia by reeling in a game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

Travis Fulgham was promoted from the practice squad yesterday.



He just scored a huge TD 🙌 @TravisFulgham



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/CB6PgajehR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 5, 2020

Fulgham spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was then cut by Detroit in August. He was claimed by the Packers who subsequently cut him nine days later and then he was picked up by the Eagles.

The Eagles even cut him at the end of training camp, but it was to ultimately add him to the practice squad. Then heading into Week 4 where DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery were out with injuries, the Eagles called Fulgham up purely out of necessity. Without him, it's now fair to wonder if the Eagles beat San Francisco on the road.

This isn't the first time Fulgham has helped put ODU on the map. In 2018, he helped the Monarchs pull off an upset over No. 13 Virginia Tech to shock the college football world. Fulgham caught nine passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Nothing about the 2020 NFL season has been ordinary. Teams have had to deal with positive COVID-19 tests, an uptick in injuries to key players and a schedule that, for the most, has been played in front of empty stands. This is not to mention the four teams in the NFC East have combined for a 3-12-1 record through the first four games of the year.

More opportunities seem to be available for unknown commodities like Fulgham. He didn't have a role to begin the season, but now he has a chance to earn himself more touches and potentially a full-time roster spot. It's hard not to root for a story like that.