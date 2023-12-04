Former Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder named Tennessee Tech's new football coach

Former Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder was hired Sunday at Tennessee Tech's new football coach.

Former Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder was named Tennessee Tech football's new coach Sunday night.

A formal news conference to introduce Wilder will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hooper Eblen Center.

“I am fired up to be the head football coach at Tennessee Tech University,” Wilder said. “After spending this past weekend on campus and meeting so many Golden Eagles, I could feel the pride and the passion. Our program philosophy will be to aim high in everything we do. Our staff will recruit and develop the best people, students and athletes we can find.”

Wilder replaces Dewayne Alexander, who was fired on Nov. 21 after six seasons at Tech. The Golden Eagles ended the 2023 season with a 35-0 win over Tennessee State but were 4-7 for the second consecutive year.

Wilder, 59, resigned after the 2019 season, which the Monarchs finished 1-11. Overall, he was 77-56 there, including a 32-32 mark in Conference USA play.

Tennessee Tech athletic director Mark Wilson said Wilder, because of his experience at Old Dominion, is capable of turning around the Golden Eagles program.

"Bobby has built a program from the ground up and won big while doing it," Wilson said. "He checks every box that we put forward when we started this search. He boasts a pedigree of winning, has led his team to championships, his teams play an exciting, aggressive, offensive style of football with relentless defense and he is a natural leader. I am convinced coach Wilder brings all the expertise, leadership, discipline and passion to lead Tennessee Tech Football to the top of the league and to the NCAA playoffs.”

Wilder was hired at Old Dominion in 2007 to restart a program that had been dormant for nearly 70 years. In the Monarchs’ first season in 2009, the team finished 9-2, the best record ever for a first-year NCAA program in college football’s modern era.

Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason, left, talks with Old Dominion Head Coach Bobby Wilder after a Vanderbilt's 42-28 win at Vanderbilt Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1.

That first team ranked in the top 10 in five statistical categories nationally. It was second in sacks allowed, third in scoring offense, turnover margin and net punting, and ninth in rushing offense. The Monarchs were fifth nationally in the FCS in attendance, selling out all of their home games at 19,782-seat Foreman Field.

Wilder guided Old Dominion to five winning seasons and two FCS playoff appearances and through the program's transition to the FBS. It went 10-3 in 2016 with a Bahamas Bowl win.

After that, however, Old Dominion suffered three consecutive losing seasons.

Wilder spent 16 seasons on the staff at Maine (1990 to 2006) before moving to Old Dominion.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ex-Old Dominion's Bobby Wilder is Tennessee Tech's new football coach