Former OL coach Pat Flaherty to join Giants in advisory role: report

Pat Flaherty

Former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is reportedly re-joining the team in an advisory role, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

He's expected to help out with the offensive lineman as a member of head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Flaherty coached the OL under Tom Coughlin from 2004-2015. After Coughlin stepped down as head coach, Flaherty moved on to the San Francisco 49ers for the 2016 season. He then served as the OL coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-18 and the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

He was let go by Dolphins head coach Brian Flores just four days into training camp, as he never ended up coaching a game with the team. The 64-year-old most recently worked as an analyst for Penn State since 2019.