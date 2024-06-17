Former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari says he will not wrestle for Iowa Hawkeyes

Former NCAA champion AJ Ferrari says he will not be wrestling for the University of Iowa and will be taking official visits elsewhere, according to an Instagram post.

Ferrari, a 2021 NCAA champion for Oklahoma State, had long been connected to the Hawkeye program, wrestling unattached at the Soldier Salute with members of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club in his corner for some matches. He also took a visit to Iowa in late December 2023. His brother, Angelo Ferrari, is an incoming freshman for the Hawkeyes and is signed to wrestle for Iowa. He is also enrolled in classes according to the University of Iowa student directory.

Anthony Ferrari is the middle brother of the Ferrari family and committed to Iowa in March 2023, but has yet to join the roster.

AJ Ferrari had a shocking moment at the 2023 Soldier Salute finals when he wrestled Hawkeye senior Zach Glazier. After securing what was a match-winning takedown, AJ Ferrari engaged in a scuffle with Glazier, threw a punch, flipped off Glazier and the crowd in Coralville before departing the mat and being disqualified for his actions.

He would later make a statement that he regretted his actions, but later alleged that he had been called inappropriate names by people in attendance on the Clash of Combat podcast.

AJ Ferrari has teased switching to MMA rather than wrestling and had posted a photo as recently as May of him and Iowa’s Ben Kueter training together. As of now, however, it appears he will be taking his talents elsewhere following a controversial experience over the past few years.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari will not wrestle for Iowa