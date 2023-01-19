Former Oklahoma State QB announces transfer decision

Hugh Freeze has made a splash in the transfer portal since taking over the Auburn Football program in late November by signing the nation’s No. 2 class according to 247Sports.

Auburn has met several needs thanks to the transfer portal, including those on the offensive line and at linebacker. Freeze and company were hoping to bring in a quarterback from the portal, but their main target has elected to sign with an SEC Western Division rival.

Spencer Sanders, the former Oklahoma State quarterback who passed for over 9,000 yards as a four-year starter for the Cowboys, has committed to Ole Miss according to a report by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Sanders becomes the second quarterback to commit to Ole Miss in as many days, joining former LSU quarterback Walker Howard. Sanders and Howard will have to battle Jaxson Dart for the starting quarterback role in Oxford.

According to a report in December, Sanders and Freeze were in contact with one another, although it was never known if Sanders visited campus, or was offered the option to transfer to the Plains. Unless more options become available following spring practice, it looks as if Auburn will hold a battle between incumbent Robby Ashford, returners T.J. Finley and Holden Geriner, and freshman Hank Brown for the starting quarterback job.

"So you will find favor and good success in the sight of God and man.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

"

PROVERBS 3:4-6 @Hayesfawcett3 appreciate the edit pic.twitter.com/ImHDhOG7rH — Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) January 19, 2023

