Former Oklahoma State cornerback D.J. McKinney transfers to Colorado

Colorado football’s already impressive defensive secondary got even better on Sunday evening when Oklahoma State transfer cornerback D.J. McKinney committed to the Buffs.

This past season, McKinney played in all 14 games for the Cowboys and totaled 38 tackles, including a career-high seven against Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. The redshirt freshman’s Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade of 70.2 was also second among all OSU defensive backs.

A former three-star prospect whom Colorado recruited in high school, McKinney is the second defensive back transfer to land with the Buffs, joining Preston Hodge. Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis has Travis Hunter, Cormani McClain, Carter Stoutmire, Omarion Cooper and others returning to his position group, too.

The Buffaloes’ incoming transfer portal class is still ranked second nationally behind Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.

For a complete look at head coach Deion Sanders’ transfer portal pickups this offseason, check out our transfer portal tracker.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire