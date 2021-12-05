Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood heading to Arkansas

In light of Lincoln Riley’s abandonment of the University of Oklahoma, it was no surprise to see players de-commit or head for the transfer portal. Last week, Jadon Haselwood joined the ranks of players looking for opportunities elsewhere, and he’s found it with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The big, outside wide receiver announced that he’s committed to Arkansas for the 2022 season via his Twitter account.

Haselwood had an excellent bounce-back year for a Sooners offense that was incredibly up and down. After spending much of 2020 out after suffering a knee injury, Haselwood returned to lead the Sooners in receptions and touchdowns while finishing second in yards behind Marvin Mims.

The Razorbacks have some big shoes to fill as it’s expected that Treylon Burks, Arkansas’ leading receiver, will be departing for the NFL. Burks led the Razorbacks in every receiving category with 67 receptions for 1,123 yards and 11 touchdowns. No other Arkansas receiver had more than 20 receptions, 292 yards, or two touchdowns.

Burks leaves a massive void in the Razorbacks offense. Jadon Haselwood may not be the future NFL star, but he’s fully capable of putting together a 1,000-yard season of his own if featured regularly.

One of the issues in Oklahoma’s passing game was disappointing this season. Between not targeting wide receivers often enough to inconsistent quarterback play and playcalling from the now-departed head coach, the Sooners pass-catchers got limited opportunities.

Haselwood now goes to a team that provides him the opportunity to be a featured receiver and potentially put something on tape that can get him drafted by the NFL. The Oklahoma Sooners will miss Jadon Haselwood’s athleticism, impact blocking, and leadership, but they’re traits that will help him succeed anywhere he goes.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.