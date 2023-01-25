Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts named MVP Finalist

In what has been a phenomenal season for the former Oklahoma star quarterback, Jalen Hurts has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL MVP award. The other finalists are Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

While a brief injury scare put a damper on Hurts’ steller 2022 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles QB has put together a great season, with career highs in both passing and rushing touchdowns, passing yards, QBR and passer rating. He did all of this in 15 starts and is now one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

With Hurts about to enter his fourth year as a pro, he can start negotiating a long-term deal with the Eagles this offseason.

There has been much contention as to which college football fanbase is allowed to claim Hurts as their own. Though it is easy to wonder how much of a stake Lincoln Riley gets in this argument.

Hurts is also up for Offensive Player of the Year, so he’s in the running for more than one prestigous award during the NFL Honors. Though it’s quite possible he will be unable to attend, as he might have a previous engagement in Glendale, Arizona that Sunday night.

