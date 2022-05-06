Former Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin Dies at 25 After Suffering Gunshot Wound

Image via Getty/Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was fatally shot on Thursday night, TMZ reports. He was 25.

According to the Dallas Police Department, police discovered Lampkin “lying on his back with a single gunshot wound” at a rented residence in downtown Dallas around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday. As of Friday morning, Dallas Police are asking for help from anyone who could have information about Lampkin’s death.

Local news station KFOR reports Lampkin was staying at an Airbnb rented out by friends before he was preparing to move into a new apartment. A witness went to check on Lampkin because he wasn’t answering phone calls, at which point they found the former Oklahoma lineman with a gunshot wound.

Homicide on S. Ervay St. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers found the victim, Du’Vonte Lampkin, a 25-year-old male dead. DPD is asking for anyone with info to contact Det. Rodriguez, at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com. pic.twitter.com/Rj6XgQdTrd — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 6, 2022

A high school football star from Houston, Lampkin played for the University of Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018. After redshirting in 2015, the 335-pound defensive lineman played in just five games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

In 2017, Lampkin played in 12 of Oklahoma’s 14 games, recording 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack, as the Sooners went on to win the Big 12 title en route to appearing in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma football took to Twitter on Friday to address the tragic news.

“The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du’Vonta Lampkin,” the program wrote.

The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du’Vonta Lampkin. Du’Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hV8zEFawmO — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 6, 2022

“Du’Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones,” it added.