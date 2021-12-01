Former Oklahoma quarterback pledge Malachi Nelson commits to USC and Lincoln Riley

It’s no big surprise, but it’s official now. Former top-rated Oklahoma quarterback commit Malachi Nelson is committing to USC and Lincoln Riley.

Nelson, rated as the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2023 class, decommitted from Oklahoma on Sunday night. The Los Alamitos High School product committed to Riley and Oklahoma back in July.

Now, Nelson becomes Riley’s first pledge as USC’s head coach.

On Sunday night after the news broke that Riley was leaving Oklahoma to become USC’s next head coach, Nelson announced his decommittment from OU.

He took to Twitter and wrote the following.

“I want to start by thanking all of the coaches and staff at OU for seeing enough in me and recruiting me to be a part of Sooner nation. One of the things that attracted me most to OU, other than the rich history and amazing fans, was the stability in the coaching staff and their ability to develop the QB position. In light of the recent events and changes, my family and I believe it’s best if I de-commit from OU at this time. I want to thank all the Sooner fans for the relentless love and support they’ve shown. I’m not opening up my recruitment, just want to see how everything transpires,” Nelson wrote.

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class appeared on track to be one of the program’s best in recent memory. Now, it’s left with just three commits—four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore, Jr. of Los Alamitos, Calif., four-star tight end Luke Hasz of Bixby and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates from Durango, Colo.

