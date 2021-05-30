Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts a breakout candidate in 2021

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, some scratched their heads. The team needed help on offense but not at quarterback, or at least that is what we thought. Hurts would end starting four games for the team by the season’s end. The relationship between coaching, management, and starting quarterback Carson Wentz was fractured at best.

Hurts showed promise in his limited time as the starting quarterback. Going into the season as a backup or as the starter is completely different. This year he is heading into camp as the guy at quarterback, or at the very least the presumed starter.

For this upcoming season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a breakout candidate and they will need him.

An obvious choice, Hurts gets a full offseason as the Eagles starting quarterback, along with a healthy and rebuilt offensive line and his former Heisman Trophy-winning teammate on the outside.

His number in 2020 was less than stellar. In a total of 15 games with four starts, Hurts threw just six touchdowns to four interceptions. He completed just 52% of his passes for 1,061 total yards. The former Heisman finalist also added another 354 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. It will be a transition as Hurts learns to play quarterback at the NFL level.

Should the Eagles find their way back towards the top of the division in 2021, you can almost bet that former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a big reason for it.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.