Former Oklahoma QB Josh Heupel praises Dillon Gabriel: 'Playing as well as anybody'

From one left-handed Oklahoma football quarterback to another, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel offered high praise for Dillon Gabriel on Wednesday.

Speaking on the weekly SEC teleconference, Heupel — who was also Gabriel's coach at UCF from 2019-20 — explained what makes the 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate so successful.

"First of all, Dillon's a winner," said Heupel, who won the BCS national championship with the Sooners in 2000. "I'm saying that because he's relentless in the way that he works off the field on the practice field, and he competes that way every single Saturday. He's very bright ... and understands offensively what you're doing. Because of that, he gets the ball out quick. Extremely accurate with the football, great decision maker.

"You know, somebody that has been playing as well as anybody. ... Certainly, has had a great start to the season this year. More than anything is just like his competitive makeup in nature. He's got an ability to rally the guys around him because of his infectious energy."

The fifth-year senior quarterback ranks sixth nationally in passing yards (1,878) and is in a five-way tie for third with 16 passing touchdowns. Gabriel in Week 6 led then-No. 12 Oklahoma to a 34-30 upset win over then-No. 3 Texas, complete with a game-winning touchdown drive with roughly a minute left to play. He finished the game 23 of 38 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, adding 113 rushing yards and another score.

According to BetMGM, Gabriel has the fourth-best odds (+1200) at winning the Heisman.

Gabriel played three seasons with the Knights, two of which came under Heupel's tutelage. The Millilani, Hawaii, native has thrown for 13,083 career yards, which ranks 20th all-time.

The No. 7 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) return to action against UCF, Gabriel's former team, after their bye week. The Big 12 matchup will take place on Oct. 21 in Norman.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former OU QB Josh Heupel talks success of Sooners' Dillon Gabriel