Former Oklahoma pitcher SJ Geurin commits to Auburn

Chris Malveaux and Kate Malveaux were officially introduced as Auburn softball’s co-head coaches this week and quickly got to work by enhancing the program through the transfer portal.

The Tigers need to rebuild its pitching staff after the departures of maddie penta and Shelby Lowe to graduation and Annabelle Widra to the transfer portal. They may have found the first piece in SJ Geurin.

Geurin, a left-handed pitcher from Leander, Texas, announced Saturday that she is transferring from Oklahoma to Auburn before the 2025 season. The two-time national champion comes to Auburn after recording nine strikeouts in nine appearances for the Sooners last season, earning two wins in the circle.

As the No. 7 pitcher from the 2022 recruiting cycle, Geurin received plenty of attention from elite programs such as Oregon and UCLA before signing with Oklahoma. Geurin never found adequate circle time in Norman after playing behind Jordy Bahl in 2023, as well as Kelly Maxwell and Kierston Deal in 2024. Now at Auburn, Geurin has the chance to become the ace of a power program.

Geurin is the first addition to Auburn’s 2025 from the transfer portal. Three Tigers entered the portal following the season: Annabelle Widra, Riley McNemar, and Mariah Penta. Neither player has found a new home as of the timing of this post.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire