Former Oklahoma high school star transfers to the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to add depth to their cornerback room as they head into the SEC in 2024. Not only did the Sooners get good news with Woodi Washington announcing he’ll be back for his final season, but they also added a transfer to the cornerback room.

This transfer addition is a former Oklahoma high school star from Bethany, Okla. Jocelyn Malaska. Malask is going into his redshirt sophomore season with three years of eligibility. He accepted a preferred walk-on spot after transferring from the Utah Utes.

The former four-star recruit played in eight games in his two seasons at Utah. In 2023, he played in five games, primarily on special teams. In 2022, he saw reserve action in three games, including in the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl.

In high school, he did just about everything. He was first-team all-district. Totaled 93 receptions for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns and garnered 1,182 all-purpose yards. He had one punt return and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Defensively he collected 107 total tackles over four years, also snagging seven interceptions and had 18 pass deflections. 54 of his 107 tackles came during his senior year.

Malaska joins fellow transfer addition Dezjhon Malone at the cornerback position. The Sooners return both starting cornerbacks and several young players like Jacobe Johnson, Jasiah Wagoner, Kani Walker and Makari Vickers who played a lot of snaps in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire