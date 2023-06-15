Former Oklahoma D-lineman leaves Sooners, opens the door for USC

Oklahoma four-star freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

LeBlanc, a Florida native, was ranked the 31st-best defensive lineman and 244th-best overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to the On3 industry rankings.

LeBlanc tallied 136 tackles and 28 sacks in his career at Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 278-pounder was the 10th-highest rated signee in Oklahoma’s fourth-ranked recruiting class. He was regarded as the No. 246 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the news of the former four-star defensive tackle’s departure from the Oklahoma program many will wonder where the defensive lineman will land. Could USC could be one of the landing spots? It is not ludicrous to think there’s a chance for the Trojans here. LeBlanc was offered in 2022 by USC.

With LeBlanc being a native of Florida, the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles are the favorite to land him. It is unclear if he will take a year off or play this season, but he is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

Sooner Nation due to unforeseen circumstances back home I entered the transfer portal. I had every intention of being a Sooner for life when I committed but due to hardships back home I have decided to move closer to home. I want to thank coach venables & coach bates for it all. — Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@getrightderrick) June 13, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire