Former Oklahoma commit pledges to stay in North Texas

It appears that former Oklahoma Sooners commit in the 2022 class Jordan Hudson has made his decision on where he will play next season. The talented wide receiver from Garland, Texas, decided to back out of his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners. Hudson has traded one Riley for another. Lincoln Riley’s brother Garrett is currently the offensive coordinator for the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

The SMU Mustangs have done a good job of plucking talent with Sooner ties this past offseason. Hudson will join Tanner Mordecai and Grant Calcaterra who transferred from OU to SMU. Hudson chose SMU over Oklahoma, Texas, and Alabama. He will now be part of a top-tier offense in Dallas, Texas. Hudson won’t have to venture too far from his hometown of Garland to play his collegiate football.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jordan Hudson has just Committed to SMU, he tells @On3Recruits The #12 Player Nationally (per ESPN300) and former Oklahoma commit chose the Mustangs over Texas and Alabama. Hudson is the highest-ranked commit in SMU history. pic.twitter.com/TVfcbbjdX6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2021

“I like (assistant) coach (Ra’Shaad) Samples, the whole coaching staff,” Hudson told 247Sports ahead of his decision. “I played with a couple of the guys coming in. My teammates, if I were to go there, the kinship would be there. Coach Samples, the way he has been recruiting me and going through the process, it’s been good, he is just my guy.” – Jordan Hudson

