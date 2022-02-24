Former Oilers WR Ken Burrough dies at 73

Former Houston Oilers receiver Ken Burrough has passed away at the age of 73.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Burrough passed awawy Thursday at his home in Jacksonville, Fla.

Burrough and Oakland Raiders center Jim Otto were among the last players to wear No. 00 as a jersey after the NFL’s standardization of uniform numbers in 1973.

Burrough played in the NFL first with the New Orleans Saints in 1970, but was traded to the Oilers in 1971, where he remained with the club through the 1981 season.

During Burrough’s 11 seasons in Houston, he caught 408 passes for 6,906 yards and 47 touchdowns while also carrying 16 times for 59 yards and a score.

The former Texas Southern product earned Pro Bowl honors in 1975 and 1977.

Former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini, who played in Houston from 1971-79, told the Houston Chronicle that he and Burrough were “made for each other.”

“Kenny caught the biggest passes I ever threw,” Pastorini said. “He was a great player and an even greater human being. He was a great friend, and I always appreciated the way he supported my (Be An Angel) foundation.”