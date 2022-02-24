Former Oilers wideout Ken Burrough dies at 73

Former Oilers wide receiver Kenny Burrough died on Thursday.

Burrough’s family announced his death at the age of 73. Burrough was at his home in Jacksonville when he died.

Burrough was a first-round pick by the Saints in 1970 and he was dealt to Houston before his second NFL season. He spent 11 seasons with the Oilers and made Pro Bowls after the 1975 and 1977 seasons.

Burrough set career highs with 53 catches and 1,063 yards during the 1975 season and finished his Oilers tenure with 408 catches for 6,906 yards and 47 touchdowns. He ranks third in Oilers/Titans history in catches and receiving touchdowns.

In addition to his place on that leaderboard, Burrough also holds the distinction of being the final NFL player to wear “00” as a jersey number. The NFL barred players from choosing it in 1973, but Burrough and former Raiders center Jim Otto were allowed to keep wearing it through the remainder of their careers.

Our condolences go out to Burrough’s family and loved ones on their loss.

