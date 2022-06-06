Bob Talamini, a six-time all-star offensive guard, died May 30, the Jets announced. Talamini was 83.

Talamini began his career with two AFL championships with the Houston Oilers and ended it as the starting left guard in Super Bowl III for the Jets.

The Oilers drafted Talamini in the second round of the first AFL draft. He became Houston’s starter at left guard midway through his rookie season and started eight games in 1960.

He earned his first AFL All-Star Game berth in 1962 and went back to the game five more times. He also received three first-team and three second-team All-AFL awards.

A contract dispute after the 1967 season led the Oilers to trade Talamini to the Jets, whose offensive line coach, Joe Spencer, coached Talamini for five seasons in Houston. Talamini played every game that season, starting eight of the final nine at left guard, replacing Randy Rasmussen.

He started Super Bowl III next to left tackle Winston Hill as Matt Snell rushed for 121 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Talamini played every game from 1960-68 — all 116 regular-season and playoff games (110 starts) with the Oilers from 1960-67, and all 14 games and two postseason games (10 starts) for the Jets.

He retired after the 1968 season, reaching a contract impasse with the Jets.

Talamini became a certified financial planner in Houston, was president of the Houston Touchdown Club, president of the NFL Alumni Association and a member of the Las Cruces (NM) Symphony board.

Talamini is survived by Mary, his wife of 41 years, as well as sister Nancy, children Robin, Bob Jr., Tina, Tony, John, Juliana and Migné, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife and mother of four of his children, Charlene.

His service is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. MT at Saint Albert The Great Newman Center in Las Cruces at 10 a.m. MT.

Former Oilers, Jets guard Bob Talamini dies at 83 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk