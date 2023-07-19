Former Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba helps introduce Seattle Seahawks throwback uniforms

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not played a snap for the Seattle Seahawks yet, and he has already become a face of the team's new throwback jerseys.

In a video released by the Seahawks Wednesday, Smith-Njigba is seen wearing the Seahawks 90's-based jerseys, bringing back the "iconic royal blue and apple green" with white numbers on the front and back and the original retro Seahawks logo on both sleeves.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here.



💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

The uniform also includes a silver alternate helmet the Seahawks wore throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The jerseys will be worn during the Seahawks' home matchup with the Cleveland Browns Oct. 29.

"It's now," the Seahawks tweeted. "It's commemorative. It's current."

Smith-Njigba was one of two first-round NFL draft picks by the Seahawks in 2023, joining former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was selected at No. 5 overall.

Smith-Njigba is the Seahawks' highest-picked wide receiver since Koren Robinson was selected No. 9 overall in 2001.

From 2020-22, Smith-Njigba caught 110 passes for 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for Ohio State, including nine during the 2021 campaign where he led the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba holds a jersey after being chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Smith-Njigba was limited to three games his junior year with a lingering hamstring injury, catching only five passes for 43 yards.

Smith-Njigba was the first receiver selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and was the third Buckeye receiver to be selected in the first round of the draft in two years along with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

After a preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will open the 2023 season at home against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, former OSU WR, introduces new Seattle Seahawks uniforms