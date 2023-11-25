Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson is 'All Buckeyes today' ahead of OSU-Michigan game

Garrett Wilson's message Saturday was short and to the point.

"All Buckeyes today," the former Ohio State and current New York Jets wide receiver tweeted ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan with the hashtag "Go Bucks."

All Buckeyes today #GoBucks — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) November 25, 2023

Wilson played in two editions of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game, combining for 13 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. But with Wilson, Ohio State beat Michigan once: a 56-27 win in Ann Arbor in 2019.

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson signs autographs for fans during the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

In three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson had 2,356 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns on 149 touchdowns.

Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft by the Jets before being named as the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

