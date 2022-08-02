Former Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter to appear in ‘NFL Icons’ docuseries by NFL Films

Premium cable network EPIX announced the second season of their franchise show, “NFL Icons,” on Tuesday — and there’s a former Ohio State football great that will be a part of the series brought to you by NFL Films.

Former Buckeye receiver Cris Carter, who played for the Buckeyes from 1984 through 1986, will be the focus of one of the eight episodes. The Carter episode will air on Saturday, October 22, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT. According to a release, the production will have content that you would only expect from NFL Films.

“The feature has lots of Buckeye stories from when Cris attended Ohio State and excelled for the Buckeyes,” read a release. “The relationship with Earle Bruce is a thread throughout.

“Wide receiver Cris Carter’s winding road from a childhood in Middletown, Ohio to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton – including stops as a celebrated Ohio State Buckeye, through adversity with the Philadelphia Eagles and redemption with the Minnesota Vikings.”

Carter will forever be remembered as one of the best to play the wide receiver position in the scarlet and gray, and marrying his story up with the storytelling and wide range of archived video the folks at NFL Films possess should be well worth a watch.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter celebrates in the end zone after catching a 14-yard pass from quarterback Brad Johnson for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Minneapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 1998. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

The series will be narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen and will have exclusive interviews, video, mic’d up moments, and off-the-field content you won’t see anywhere else. The first episode of the series will be a feature of the late, great, John Madden on Sept. 10, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

“We are thrilled to present Season Two of NFL Icons on EPIX,“ said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Our partners at NFL Films are incomparable storytellers, with unprecedented access and insight into their uniquely American subject. The NFL Icons franchise, narrated by the incomparable Rich Eisen, is a celebration of those players and coaches who have helped define what is best about the league. NFL ICONS is a great addition to EPIX’s growing list of acclaimed and entertaining docuseries.”

To get you ready for the next season of the series, take a look at a teaser provided by the folks at EPIX.

“NFL Icons,” Season Two on EPIX, will consist of episodes focusing on the following NFL Hall of Famers:

Walter Payton (Sept. 17)

Jimmy Johnson (Sept. 24)

Steve Young (Oct. 1)

Ray Lewis (Oct. 8)

Troy Aikman (Oct. 15)

Cris Carter (Oct. 22)

Tony Dungy (Oct. 29)

So set your DVR, or tune in to EPIX to have an exclusive look at many of the NFL’s icons we’ve come accustomed to watching through the history of the NFL, including — and most especially — former OSU great Cris Carter.

