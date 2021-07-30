Former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh signs with Steelers

Former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a new contract according to a release from the team.

Baugh played for the Buckeyes from 2013 to 2017 under Urban Meyer but went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. He did land a tryout with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent but was released before the start of the season. He then spent some time with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before the league folded.

Baugh got another shot at the NFL when he was signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Injuries hindered him, however, and he was eventually waived in early 2020 before the Washington Football Team picked him up late last year. He spent time on and off the active roster and was released by the team in May.

We have signed TE Marcus Baugh and waived/injured TE Dax Raymond. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 30, 2021

Baugh joins two more Buckeyes on the Steelers’ roster, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

