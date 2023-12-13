Former Ohio State teammates wish McCord well

Dec. 13—COLUMBUS — While Ohio State's starting quarterback deciding to enter the transfer portal riled up college football media and fans, Kyle McCord's teammates expressed support for him en masse a week later.

"Kyle is one of my best friends, so in that regard, it kind of hurts to see him go," receiver Emeka Egbuka said Tuesday. "On the other side, I'm so excited for him. I mean, he's going to have an amazing future. He's a competitor."

A junior from New Jersey, McCord was named third-team All-Big Ten after completing 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions.

He was 11-1 in his first season as the starter for the Buckeyes, but the loss was at Michigan and cost Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

As was the case most of the season, McCord had his ups and downs in The Game, starting slow before getting it going as the afternoon went on.

A pair of interceptions played a major role in the Wolverines' 30-24 victory, though, unleashing frustration from the Ohio State fanbase on social media, message boards and beyond.

Multiple now-former teammates took issue with that negative reaction in their first public interviews since the game and McCord's announcement he was leaving.

"I think it was unfair, definitely," defensive end and classmate Jack Sawyer said. "I love Kyle to death. I wish him nothing but the best, and I just think it was unfortunate the way he ended his career here.

"I think he handled it as best as you could in that position. At Ohio State, all the eyes are on the quarterback. You're expected to throw for 4,000 yards, 50 touchdowns. It's a lot of pressure, especially when you're a first-time starter."

Egbuka predicted McCord will have a big impact wherever he lands for his final season of college football.

"I couldn't be more happy for him or excited for him for this step forward," Egbuka said.