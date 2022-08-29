Former Ohio State tackle, rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere, named starter for the Tennessee Titans

Nicholas Petit-Frere was a force to be reckoned with at Ohio State. He came to Columbus from Tampa as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2018 class. In four years’ time, he played in 35 games and started 20, earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors his senior year.

After being selected in the third round by the Tennessee Titans, Petit-Frere has been named a starter on the offensive line. The former Buckeye will play right tackle for the Titans where he played the majority of his time in scarlet and gray. He made the switch to left tackle for the 2021 season where he was fairly successful until a rough stretch in the final three games.

No surprise but #Titans GM Jon Robinson made it known just now on @WKRN that rookie out of @OhioStateFB Nicholas Petit-Frere has won that RT starting job. — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 28, 2022

Petit-Frere will be part of a line tasked with opening holes for one of the best running backs in the NFL, Derrick Henry, and helping protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill. As a third-round pick, he could end up being a steal for the Titans.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire