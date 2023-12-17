Former Ohio State starting quarterback transfer heading to Syracuse

There have been a lot of changes to the Syracuse football program of late, with another one coming Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, former Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord is transferring to play at Syracuse. McCord was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal and is a huge pickup for the Orange who are losing longtime starter Garrett Shrader.

In his junior season with the Buckeyes, McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Syracuse’s new head coach Fran Brown will head into his first season at the helm with a quarterback who should be one of the top players at his position in the ACC.

