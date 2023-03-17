Former Ohio State stars, including one Heisman winner, hired onto same high school football team

There is life after football and the Ohio State football program is well aware of that. When Urban Meyer was hired, he brought in Real Life Wednesdays, a program that brought professionals to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center from all across different professions to prepare Buckeyes for their post-playing careers.

For some, playing ends but life with football doesn’t. Just look at the current staff with offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and graduate assistant James Laurinaitis, as prime examples.

Not every former Buckeye gets their start at the collegiate level though. Some have to work their way up the ladder. That is exactly the case with Chase Farris, Troy Smith, and Doran Grant, as the three OSU players will join forces at Elyria Catholic High School in Elyria, Ohio.

Elyria Catholic with some HUGE moves….. pic.twitter.com/mtxdgVRiMc — Tom Adelsberg (@ShhhTAdelsberg) March 16, 2023

Farris is the lead as the head coach with Smith — the 2006 Heisman Trophy winner — as his associate head coach. Grant is also on the staff as an assistant coach along with being the head of strength and conditioning.

With so much football experience, the Elyria Catholic players are in good hands. Look for some bigger crowds cheering on the Panthers this fall.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire