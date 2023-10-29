Former Ohio State star surprisingly sticks up for Michigan football

Well, this is unexpected.

While the Michigan football illegal sign-stealing allegations have been strong rivalry fodder as Wolverines fans debate pearl-clutching fans from Ohio State and Michigan State, the maize and blue got a surprising vote of confidence from a prominent former Buckeye.

Maurice Clarett was a star in Columbus, but of course, he has no love for the NCAA. Clarett attempted to change the rules so that college players could leave after their second year instead of third, and found himself without a team, ineligible to be drafted or able to suit up for OSU again. So while most who bleed scarlet and gray are dragging the maize and blue, Clarett isn’t taking that route, understanding that the NCAA is the real enemy.

I can go back and forth with the Michigan and OSU banter. It’s fun and comical on lots of levels. I can take the jokes about my past and all of the above…. In all honesty I think the investigation into Michigan for the hamburger, sign viewing or whatever it is is another reason for everyone to be mad at the NCAA. I’ve spoken up for Michigan in both cases. It’s actually stupid. Good scouting gets you all of the signs and signals you want. Michigan is a good football team and it’s actually healthy to have wins/loses go both ways. In all of this… realize who we all should be mad at and it’s the NCAA and it’s silly rules.

I always say that there’s far greater issues of concern than hamburgers, sign viewing, tattoos and all of the other silly things that are in place to keep college sports in its current state. If the NCAA wanted to tackle real issues it would be about the “education” most student athletes receive when on campus .

As of yet, there are simply allegations in the media and a preliminary NCAA investigation, but no notice of allegations from the governing body.

