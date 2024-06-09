Former Ohio State star signs rookie deal with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. to his rookie contract. Hall declared for the NFL draft soon after the Buckeye’s loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. He was selected by the Browns in the second round of this year’s draft with the No. 54 overall pick.

Hall grew up close to Cleveland where he starred at Streetsboro High School just about 30 minutes southeast of the city. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 8 defensive lineman in the nation.

During the introductory press conference, Hall said about signing with the Browns “I mean, it’s just a dream come true to be a Cleveland Brown here…”

Hall’s contract is reportedly a four-year deal worth $7,069,828 with $1,961,692 guaranteed. Hall is the last of Cleveland’s rookies to get his contract signed and makes six former Buckeyes on the Brown’s roster.

