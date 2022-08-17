Former Ohio State star Haskell Garrett waived by the Tennessee Titans

Haskell Garrett was a fan favorite in his four years at Ohio State. How could anyone not love his work ethic and passion for the game? I mean, the guy got shot in the face protecting a female in distress only to return to action just a few weeks later. That folks is an athlete you can look up to and admire.

Garrett would return for his senior year after a stellar junior campaign for the Buckeyes on the defensive line. His senior season wasn’t as spectacular as he dealt with some nagging injuries. However, most thought the lovable big man would get a chance in the NFL.

Garrett would not be selected in the draft but was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans soon after. Unfortunately, Garrett’s time with Tennessee has come to an end as he was released by the team on Tuesday.

The @Titans have parted ways with five players, including WR Josh Malone and RB Jordan Wilkins. Also waived: DL Haskell Garrett, DB Deante Burton, OL Carson Green. MORE https://t.co/Gumx5nAzBD pic.twitter.com/XGriVbFmKR — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 16, 2022

There is somewhat of a silver lining to this story. Since he was released early in the preseason, Garrett has a good chance of being picked up by another team. Injuries happen all the time in the NFL and teams are always looking for depth on the roster.

And who wouldn’t want a guy in the locker room that will literally take a bullet for the guy next to him?

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire