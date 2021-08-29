Former Ohio State star Chase Young to appear on Family Feud Sunday night

If you want to see a former Ohio State game-wrecker try to wreck a popular game show, tonight’s the night.

That’s because former Buckeye and current Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young is set to appear on Family Feud Sunday night. The episode is comprised of NFL players and was taped earlier this year, but airs on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

It’ll be new stars vs. some NFL legends. Young’s team will be made up of himself, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

On the other “NFL Legends” team will be running back Deuce McCallister, linebacker Willie McGinest, receiver Torrey Smith, running back Ricky Watters, and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Both sides will compete for a charity of their choosing.

So, tune in. Who knows what GIFs, viral moments, or highlights we might see that will be making the rounds for years to come. In fact, Steve Harvey and Young interacting could be comedy heaven.

