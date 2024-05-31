Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller selected to the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Former human highlight reel and Buckeye quarterback/receiver Braxton Miller will be a part of the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024 according to new he shared on his X account Thursday night.

Those old enough remember Miller well. Out of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, he came to OSU as a highly sought after quarterback recruited by Jim Tressel. It didn’t take long for Miller to show flashes of his playmaking ability, getting on the field during his freshman campaign in 2011 and eventually taking over the starting job before going on to win the Big Ten’s Quarterback, Offensive Player of the Year, and MVP in 2012 and 2013.

A shoulder injury derailed his season in 2014 when the Buckeyes won the national title, but he came back, switching to receiver in 2015 when he put the Virginia Tech Hokies in the spin cycle.

Miller was know for his ability to keep plays alive with his electric playmaking ability, often turning dead plays into positive gains with his ability to ad-lib. He’ll forever be known as one of the best to play under center in Columbus.

He eventually went on to play in the NFL, originally being drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the draft. He never really carved out a niche in the League however and was shipped around to the Eagles, Browns, and Panthers but was mostly relegated to practice squad duty.

Blessed to be selected for the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.. Buckeye Nation, I'll love ya'll forever.. #GoBucks @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/eDPGyR4DyR — BRAXTON MILLER (@BraxtonMiller5) May 31, 2024

Congratulations are indeed in order for a player that was awfully fun to watch in Scarlet and Gray.

