Former Ohio State star among 2 quarterbacks trying out at Dallas Cowboys rookie camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci ineligible to participate in rookie mini camp on Friday and Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in two quarterbacks to help them get through the weekend.

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett, a native of Wichita Falls, and undrafted rookie Brady Davis, who played at Illinois State, will be given try outs during the rookie mini camp.

After a stellar career at Ohio State, Barrett went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He initially signed with New Orleans Saints as a free agent and had a couple of stints on their practice squad as a rookie. He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers but was out of the NFL in 2020.

Davis began career at Memphis in 2015 before transferring to Illinois State in 2018. He played in 21 games for Illinois State, passing for 3,514 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Cowboys have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster in Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and DiNucci.

They worked out veteran Jeff Driskel last week but did not offer him a contract.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 No. 1 QB recruit Arch Manning shcedules visit to Alabama

    Arch Manning, the top QB recruit in the 2023 class, has scheduled a visit to Alabama. A commitment from him would make for a very ...

  • Panthers’ Matt Rhule responds to Teddy Bridgewater’s criticisms: ‘I like what we do.’

    Teddy Bridgewater spoke publicly for the first time this offseason. What he said about the trade to Denver, and why he felt he left a mark in Carolina. And Matt Rhule’s response.

  • Ravens sign nine undrafted rookies

    The Ravens had an undrafted rookie make their initial roster for 16 straight years before none were able to survive final cuts in 2020. On Thursday, they announced nine players who will be trying to start a new streak. The group includes Ar’Darius Washington, who teamed with Raiders second-round pick Trevon Moehrig to form a [more]

  • Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN: Five other notable names who departed since last year

    Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne, who connected with fans and subjects in a novel manner through his “Mayne Event,” feature, announced he was leaving.

  • NFL has a great Aaron Rodgers Packers-Chiefs hedge: Broncos-Cowboys

    The NFL set up a quick and easy hedge in Week One, with Broncos-Giants as the 4:25 p.m. ET CBS alternative to Packers-Saints. Whether Aaron Rodgers is playing for Denver or Green Bay, he’ll be nationally televised in that spot. There’s another potential hedge lurking in Week Nine, when the Packers face the Chiefs at [more]

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.

  • Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule: 3 takeaways, record prediction

    Dak Prescott's return undoubtedly will boost the Cowboys as they look to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign. But can Dallas capture the NFC East?

  • Report: Jags locker room split on upcoming Tim Tebow signing

    According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Jaguars players are a bit divided on the move to bring in Tim Tebow.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Some CBS finales, and at least one show ends for good

    CBS has finales tonight for “Mom,” “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive.” At least one show isn’t returning, and it’s a decent bet it’ll be two.

  • Build the home gym of your dreams without spending more than $250 on any exercise machine

    Gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be quite a long time before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed due to a lack of business. It's definitely a bummer, but it's also a very difficult business to be in right now. As much as I love going to the gym and as much as I'm rooting for small independent gym owners, there's no way I'm personally going back to the gym anytime soon. Clearly, there are plenty of other people out there who feel the same way. Like so many other people out there, I've turned to apps instead. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me and they're typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I've spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need. No, I didn't spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym in my basement. Not even close. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. Are you wondering how I pulled it off? Well, you'll be happy to learn that the answer is very simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think. Are you aware that you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $181? Or how about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $147? You seriously won't believe the kind of value you can find at Amazon if you know where to look. Lucky for you, we're going to show you exactly where to look. Just because you're skipping the gym, it doesn't mean you have to skip your workouts altogether. If you think you can't afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We offered readers two great examples above, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $157, an electric treadmill for $225, and an elliptical trainer for just $170! Check out Amazon's exercise and fitness section for so much more home gym gear that's surprisingly affordable, and you'll find five particularly impressive options down below. Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike Comfortable foam cushion sear and foam grip handles can easily be adjusted up or down This bike is smooth and quiet, but it feels like riding a real bike thanks to the special chain drive system Easily adjustable resistance levels let you fine-tune your workout Heavy-duty construction with a solid 30 lb flywheel ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill Solid construction and materials, including a powder-coated steel frame Includes wide side rails to help keep you safe Walking experience is smooth thanks to oversized belt rollers Offers two different incline settings — 6 and 10 degrees Special handles with foam grips provide comfortable stability while walking TOUNTLETS Folding Electric Treadmill Variable speed settings range from 1 KPH to 10 KPH Great for light exercise or calorie-burning runs This treadmill's foldable design is great for storage — it'll even fit under most beds or vertically in a corner Special shock absorbers minimize stress on your feet, ankles, knees, and hips Complex features are made simple by the well-designed control screen interface Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer Easily adjust the resistance with a precise micro-controller 8 different levels of resistance help you burn calories and cool down Integrated digital pulse monitor lets you follow your workout progress in real-time along with readings for speed, distance, elapsed time, and calories burned MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike Adjustable stance lets you use this folding exercise bike as an upright bike or like a recumbent bike for a less strenuous workout Includes arm tension resistance bands to add another dimension to your exercise 8 levels of magnetic resistance are easy to adjust, accommodating light workouts or strenuous sessions that crush calories

  • From ‘traitor’ to trailblazer: the rise of NBA bench pioneer Becky Hammon

    Gregg Popovich’s longtime aide-de-camp is the first female full-time assistant coach in any major US sports league – and no one in the NBA will be surprised when she finally lands a top job Becky Hammon became the first female full-time assistant coach in any major American sports league when she joined the Spurs in 2014. Photograph: David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images Still seething from a heated disagreement with the referee, Gregg Popovich pointed to one of his assistant coaches, Becky Hammon, and said, “You got ‘em.” There was 3:56 remaining in the second quarter when Popovich was ejected with his San Antonio Spurs trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by 11 on 30 December 2020. With the five-time NBA champion coach gone, Hammon assumed the reins, and the transition appeared perfectly natural to her, the Spurs staff and players. Not a moment’s thought was given to the fact that Hammon had just become the first female to take charge of an NBA team. There was a game to win, and there was no one better to fill Coach Pop’s shoes. “It was just a natural thing,” says Hammon’s father, Marty. “She was one of the two top assistants anyway. When Pop was not around, she really ran practice. Naturally, when Pop got tossed, she would lead the team. “The players have an awful lot of confidence and belief in her. They trust her.” Perhaps the weight of the moment, the extent to which the odds were stacked against her ever reaching that position, didn’t immediately occur to Hammon because she’s been overcoming adversity her whole career. She’s been leaping barriers for so long that they’re barely visible to her any more. Hammon became the first female full-time assistant coach in any major American sports league when she joined the Spurs in 2014. The comprehensive understanding of basketball that enabled her get there was forged in a fire stoked by a natural athletic disadvantage. “She’s listed as 5ft 6in … I’m not sure she’s 5ft 6in by any stretch of the imagination,” says Ron Riherd, a close family friend who coached Hammon at Steven High School in Rapid City, South Dakota. “When she was younger, I would put up a hoop and I’d play on my hands and knees in the house,” Marty Hammon remembers. “She would say, ‘Dad, when do you think I’m going to be able to dunk it?’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ll be able to dunk it in the house but you’ll never be able to dunk it on a regular basketball hoop. You need to concentrate on learning the game and playing with your head.’” Becky Hammon, left, during her playing career at Colorado State University in 1996. Photograph: Getty Images And learn the game she did, through hours spent in front of the hoop on the driveway of the Hammon family home, practicing her jump shot or playing pick-up with her older brother, Matt, and his friends. Her dad coached local teams when she was growing up, and even as an infant she’d race on to the court at half-time to flick shots at the full-size hoop, or work on her ball-handling on the sideline. By the time she reached high school, she was “an outstanding player”, says Riherd. “From her sophomore year on, you couldn’t keep her off the floor, she was that good, ball-handling-wise, skill-wise. She was a great student of the game. Any time you talked about something, she picked it up right then. She was just like a sponge.” Hammon’s coaching potential was in evidence early on, too. During one high-school game against local rivals Rapid City Central, she fouled out. Stevens High lost narrowly in her absence. As the buzzer signaled the end of play, Hammon waited in the locker room for her teammates. “You guys have got to have more confidence than that,” she implored. “I screwed up, I know that. But there is no reason you couldn’t have pulled that out.” Although Hammon established herself as one of the standout female basketball prospects in the state, few college scouts paid her much mind: she was just too short, most assessed. Her performances at a basketball camp in Terre Haute, Indiana, did catch the eye of an assistant coach at Colorado State, though. A recommendation was passed to head coach Greg Williams that he should check out this under-sized but highly skilled point guard. A trip to Rapid City was booked. “I was able to see her play early in her high school season and really liked what she was doing,” Williams remembers. “We recruited her hard. I recruited her harder than any player in my college coaching career, after seeing her play myself.” Williams travelled again to Rapid City, a four-hour drive from the university’s base in Fort Collins, to visit with the Hammon family. He spent six hours in their company, extolling the virtues of Colorado State, its basketball program and the city of Fort Collins, and watching the school’s football team play on television. Hammon was sold. She chose Colorado over the only other offer she was giving serious consideration from Illinois State. “We were holding our breath that a lot of other major schools didn’t come in at the last minute,” Williams says. “But in her case it didn’t happen.” In Colorado, though, she again encountered obstacles – this time in the form of a crop of talented seniors ahead of her in the pecking order for the guard positions, most notably a five-year senior who was running the point. Hammon came off the bench for the first seven games of the season. “After seven games,” Williams says, “it was obvious she was our best offensive player. She was our leading scorer at the time. We made the move to put her into the starting lineup.” Hammon never relinquished the position until she graduated. In her senior year, she set a scoring record for Colorado State’s basketball program – male and female – and led her team to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Ordinarily, Hammon’s stellar college career would have been enough to see her drafted to the WNBA. But the 1999 WNBA draft was far from ordinary. The year before, there had been two professional women’s basketball leagues in the United States: the two-year-old WNBA and the ABL. But in December 1998, the ABL folded, and all its players who wished to continue their playing careers entered the WNBA draft. In four rounds of picks, just 12 college players were selected. Hammon was not one of them. When USA Basketball turned its back on Becky Hammon, she represented Russia at the Beijing and London Olympics, helping the women’s national team to a bronze medal in 2008. Photograph: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images With another hill to climb, Hammon kept faith in her ability. She remained resolute in her belief that she belonged in the WNBA and earned a place on the New York Liberty’s pre-season practice squad, ready to prove it. “When she got invited to camp there, she was not supposed to make the team,” Marty Hammon explains. “Richie Adebato was the coach, and the general manager kept saying, ‘When are you going to cut Becky?’ And he said, ‘Well, she hasn’t missed a shot in two weeks of camp. Maybe I’ll cut her when she misses a shot.’” On the day of the final round of cuts before the Liberty’s roster for the season was set, Hammon was nowhere to be seen. Team captain Teresa Wetherspoon noticed the young point guard’s absence. “You better not have cut this girl,” she demanded. “She can play!” Wetherspoon was told to relax. Hammon simply had a dental appointment; she had made the team. By 2008, Hammon was a five-time All-Star, voted All-WNBA first team and widely considered one of the league’s best players. Yet when selections were being made for that year’s Olympic team, she wasn’t even offered a try-out. Hammon was devastated. It had been her dream to play in the Olympics for as long as she could remember. In high school, she would write down her career goals: “I want to play in the Olympics” was top of her list. In 2007, she’d begun playing for CSKA Moscow during the WNBA’s offseason. She discovered that she could obtain Russian citizenship and fulfill her Olympic ambition that way. Weighing up what she knew would be an unpopular decision, he sought the counsel of her old high school coach. “I think it’s your goal,” Riherd advised. “You need to do what’s right for you. If they’re not going to invite you, they’re obviously saying to you, ‘You’re not good enough to play.’ If you go and play somewhere else, I don’t see a problem with that.” So Hammon wore Russia’s red jersey at the Games in Beijing, where she won a bronze medal after losing to the USA in the semi-finals. The Russian fans in attendance alternated between chants of Ros-si-ya! Ros-si-ya! Ros-si-ya! and Becky! Becky! Becky! She continued to represent Russia through the next year’s EuroBasket, the world championships in 2010 and the 2012 Olympics in London. Upon returning from China, she found herself the subject of abuse from rivals fans on road games with the San Antonio Silver Stars, to whom she was traded in 2007. Labelled a traitor, the backlash stung deeply. Becky Hammon made history when she was hired by the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach in 2014. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images “It was portrayed as if she sought out Russia to play there, rather than not being invited to play here,” remembers Riherd. “That was really devastating to Becky. She had been one of the best players in the WNBA, and you don’t get invited?” Once again, Hammon overcame. Resuming the WNBA season after the Olympics, she led the Silver Stars to the finals. The following year, she led the team in points and assists and was named an All-Star and voted into the All-WNBA first team for a second time. By the time of her retirement in 2014, she’d earned six All-Star selections and would have her No 25 jersey retired in San Antonio. It was on a return flight from the London Olympics that Hammon and Popovich got talking. The Spurs head coach had long admired Hammon as a player and began to gauge whether she had the makings of an NBA coach. She suffered an ACL tear the following year and asked if she could sit in on the Spurs’ practice sessions while she recovered. Shortly after her retirement in 2014, Popovich has seen enough. She was hired. And, a credit to both her coaching acumen and the inclusive culture cultivated by Popovich, she had the instant respect of the towering Spurs superstars. “She’s a ‘hooper,’” says former Spurs player Tiago Splitter. She knows the vocabulary, she knows how to treat the guys. From day one, she was one of us. She was ready to talk and give her opinion, and everyone respected her. She is a great communicator and knows basketball. “She was learning, but you could see all the talent and knowledge that she had. And she’s showing right now that all the talent she had for playing basketball, she has on the coaching side.” Respect for Hammon stretches far beyond the confines of the Spurs locker room. Since her appointment to the San Antonio staff, 12 other women have held assistant-coach positions in the NBA. For everything that she has achieved in the game, all the barriers she has run through for herself and others, Hammon has earned the unanimous admiration of her peers and fellow pioneers. “Her basketball IQ has always been high,” says Vickie Johnson, who worked alongside Hammon, as player and then coach, for 12 years in the WNBA. “She always has been a player-coach on the court, directing traffic from the point guard position, so I’m not surprised that she’s a coach. Her transition from being a player to a coach, I love it.” “I think she proves herself,” adds Lisa Boyer, who became the NBA’s first female assistant coach when she worked with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a part-time basis in the early 2000s. “This isn’t some fluke by Popovich. He’s not doing that to get popularity votes. This isn’t some kind of a publicity stunt. He’s doing it because he knows she’s ready. So kudos to him, but more kudos to her, because she’s cutting it.” Her first taste of what it’s like to be a head coach in the NBA didn’t go as she’d have hoped as the Spurs lost 107-121 to the Lakers. But, having already turned down head coaching offers from outside the NBA, the top job in the big league is surely the next hurdle over which Hammon will stride. “I think she’s ready to be a head coach if the right organization gives her a chance,” says Johnson. “She will shine.”

  • Lions first-rounder Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19, will miss rookie minicamp

    The Lions may have to wait a while before getting their top 10 pick on a practice field.

  • Amazon is hiring 75,000 workers with starting pay of more than $17 and $1,000 signing bonuses - plus another $100 for proof of vaccination

    The online retailer is staffing up its fulfillment and logistics network across the US and Canada.

  • UFC 262- Edson Barboza media day interview

    UFC 262- Edson Barboza media day interview

  • Game Recap: Pacers 103, Sixers 94

    Domantas Sabonis recorded 16 points (7-9 FG), 13 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists for the Pacers as they defeated the 76ers, 103-94. This is Sabonis ninth triple-double of the season and the 13th of his career. Caris LeVert added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pacers in the victory, while Tobias Harris led all scorers with 27 points and five rebounds for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 33-36 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 47-22.

  • LaMelo Ball picked up an odd technical foul after incident with referee

    Ball was hit with a rather odd technical foul on Tuesday in a loss to the Nuggets.

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball guard Foster Loyer transferring to Davidson

    Former Clarkston star Foster Loyer is leaving Michigan State basketball and transferring to Davidson.

  • Should Ohio State football make an effort for Akayleb Evans?

    Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans has entered the transfer portal and Ohio State should be looking his way. Here's why.

  • Freddie Gillespie with a block vs the LA Clippers

    Freddie Gillespie (Toronto Raptors) with a block vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world

    The twins were indeed special — they won free rides to the Ivy League, earned medical degrees at prestigious universities, and have thrived in a profession where they are vastly outnumbered by virtue of their skin color. At 33, James and her twin, Dr. Brandi Jackson, have taken on the medical establishment in pioneering work to eliminate racism in medicine. James, an internal medicine doctor, and Jackson, a psychiatrist, have developed anti-racist coursework used in two Chicago medical schools.