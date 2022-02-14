Former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller has a Super Bowl ring

If you were like seemingly a majority of Americans last night, you were tuning into the annual spectacle that is the Super Bowl. We got a look at several former Ohio State players starring for the Cincinnati Bengals as they did battle with the Los Angeles Rams.

The outcome didn’t go the Ohio team’s way this time, but lost in all the confetti and trophy kissing was the fact that former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller has himself a Super Bowl ring because of the Rams 23-20 win Sunday evening.

Fuller was a three-year starter at safety for Ohio State from 2017-2019 and was named first-team All-Big Ten his senior season before being drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He wasn’t able to participate in the Super Bowl Sunday because of an injury he sustained in Week 18, but he was still an integral part of the Rams defense as a starter who led the team with 113 tackles. He also had five passes defended, and one interception through 16 starts.

Man God is so good!!!!! SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!!!!!! — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) February 14, 2022

Now, he joins a long list of former Ohio State football players that have a Super Bowl as a part of their jewelry wardrobe. Congrats to a Buckeyes that probably doesn’t get the due credit he deserves for what a steadying presence he was in Columbus during his time on the banks of the Olentangy.

List

Every former Ohio State football player that's ever appeared in a Super Bowl

Ohio State players in the Super Bowl: Ten all-time best performances

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.