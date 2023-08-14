Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott signs with New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott has a new NFL home.

The former Ohio State running back is expected to sign a one-year $6 million deal with the New England Patriots according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Elliott is also expected to wear No. 15 with the Patriots like he did in his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Elliott confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023

The 2015 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Elliott led the conference in rushing in 2015, recording 1,821 rushing yards on 289 carries — his second-straight season of 1,800 rushing yards or more.

From 2013-15, Elliott finished with 4,410 all-purpose yards, averaging 6.8 yards per touch, with 44 touchdowns.

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott's 3,961 are the third-most in an Ohio State career behind two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin and future Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins.

Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft and became the team's third-best career rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. The three-time Pro Bowl running back did struggle in 2022 for the Cowboys, recording career-low numbers in rushing yards (876), rush attempts (231) and rushing yards per game (58.4), finishing the season under four yards per rush for the first time in his NFL career.

Elliott will join running backs including Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery II on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots have two former Ohio State players currently on its roster: cornerback Shaun Wade and Raekwon McMillan.

The Patriots have two more preseason games against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans before they open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ezekiel Elliott, former OSU running back signs with Patriots