Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott to wear familiar number with Cowboys

Earlier this week it was announced that Ezekiel Elliott is headed back to Dallas after signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys. On Thursday, it was announced that the Ohio State legend will be wearing the number 15 that he repped for the Buckeyes.

Elliott had an unforgettable career at Ohio State as integral part of the Buckeyes 2014 national-title-winning squad and put up over 2,000 scrimmage yards in back-to-back seasons.

He was then selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Elliott spent seven seasons with the Cowboys where he led the league in rushing twice before signing with the Patriots for the 2023 season in which he recorded 955 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

In his second stint in Dallas, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott now will go back to wearing No. 15, the same number he wore at Ohio State. To help make this possible, Cowboys QB Trey Lance is switching from No. 15 to No. 19. pic.twitter.com/A6E4mmeBpn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2024

While Elliott isn’t quite the star player he once was he still has some gas left in the tank who projects to be a key part of the Cowboys running back rotation this season.

