Former Ohio State running back Evan Pryor makes transfer decision

‘Tis the season for mistletoe, Christmas lights, and reindeer. It’s also the season for transfer portal news and the Ohio State football program has had plenty of it.

The latest is where former Buckeye running back Even Pryor will be headed after entering the transfer portal. He took to social media Wednesday to share a graphic of him in his new school’s uniform with a caption of “committed,” and he won’t be going far.

According to the announcement, Pryor will be headed down I-71 to Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati program.

Pryor has been besieged by injury and others ahead of him on the depth chart since arriving in Columbus. He gained 98 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries (4.7 avg.) during his freshman campaign in 2021, then did not have a carry at all in 2022 before limited action last season, rushing the ball 19 times for 49 yards (2.6 avg.) in mop up duty.

We’ll continue to root for Pryor and hope that the rest of his career down in the Queen City is free of injury but full of production. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire