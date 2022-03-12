Former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde released by Jacksonville

Former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars according to a release from the team on Friday.

Hyde came to Jacksonville to reunite with former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer when he took the head coaching position with the Jaguars. We, of course, know how Meyer’s short tenure in Jacksonville ended, and now Hyde will be moving on after just one season with the Jags in which he rushed for just 253 yards and one touchdown.

Hyde played for Ohio State from 2010 to 2013 when he first played for Meyer when he took the head coaching position in 2012. Hyde was then drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL draft. After a few years with the Niners, Hyde became a bit of a journeyman, spending time with the Browns, Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks, and Jags twice.

We have sent exclusive rights tenders to OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Mekhi Sargent. We have released RB Carlos Hyde.https://t.co/I6d7HuZCeI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 11, 2022

At 31 years old, you have to wonder if Hyde will get another shot with an NFL team or not. We’ll keep checking the news wires and announcements of other franchises to see if he gets another crack.