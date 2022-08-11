Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is now active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had a rough 2021 season when it came to the running back position. Their main star, former Ohio State running back, J.K. Dobbins, went down along last season with their two main back-ups in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all facing injuries in training camp. But they are slowly getting healthy and activating Dobbins off the PUP list is one of the main ways to get back in shape.

The Baltimore offense revolves around the run and despite all of those injuries last season this offense still ranked third in rushing yards with 2,479 rushing yards overall and 145.8 per game. The offense was also fifth in yards per carry (4.8).

The Ravens are no doubt eager to get Dobbins back in the mix as he is a top-five running back in the NFL as evidenced by his six yards per carry in 2020, which led all running backs. Look for Dobbins to have a Pro-Bowl caliber year in 2022 if he can regain his pre-ACL injury form.

A look at Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), who was just activated off PUP pic.twitter.com/59n8zNBiJk — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 8, 2022

We’ll keep an eye out on Dobbins and all of the former Ohio State football players as they perform in the NFL this season.

List

All former Ohio State football players currently on NFL rosters

All former Ohio State football players on NFL rosters post-NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire