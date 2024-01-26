Former Ohio State running back named head coach of high school

Andre Griffin played running back for the Ohio State football team from 1998-2000, and is likely most remembered as the son of two-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin. He continued the Griffin tradition of wearing scarlet and gray by becoming the fifth Griffin to play football at Ohio State. In addition to his father, Archie, his uncles were Duncan and Ray, and his cousin Kevin also suited up for the Buckeyes.

Andre failed to see the field in 1998, but he did see the field against the Iowa Hawkeyes in 1999 when he carried the ball three times for six yards on the same day his father Archie’s jersey was retired, which was also the first jersey to be retired in Ohio State football history.

Andre moved on from Ohio State to coaching and spent three seasons coaching at the Division III level as an assistant for the Capital Comets from 2005-2007, and then spent eight seasons at the Division II level as an assistant with the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals from 2008-2015.

Griffin was then head coach at Lima High School for five seasons before being hired by another Division III program, the Ohio Northern Polar Bears in 2020 as an assistant, where he remained through 2023. On January 24, 2024, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (NDCL) announced Griffin would be its new head coach. NDCL is a high school located in Chardon, Ohio.

NDCL announces Andre Griffin as the new Head Football Coach! Welcome to the Lion family, Coach Griffin! 🦁 🔗: https://t.co/bwtRZKrDNl#WeAreNDCL pic.twitter.com/VpOK8iz2Vi — NDCL Athletics (@NDCLathletics) January 25, 2024

Congrats to a legacy Ohio State family member and we wish him nothing but the best in the continuation of his coaching career.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire