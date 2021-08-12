Former Ohio State receiver works out for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars

It’s no secret Urban Meyer loves his former players. Look no further for evidence than Meyer inviting his former Heisman-winning quarterback at Florida, Tim Tebow, for a tryout at tight end.

And why wouldn’t he give some of those guys an opportunity? There’s something to be said about trust and a relationship that is already present. Not to mention the fact that many players will dig a little deeper for a coach they love and respect.

Recently, Meyer gave one of his former wide receivers a chance to impress and possibly join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Devin Smith, who was the key deep threat in Ohio State’s 2014 national title run, is looking to make a comeback and would love to join up with his former college coach.

Smith was a second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2015, but his career has been plagued by injury. He last suited up in 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys where he appeared in four games, hauling in five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

If Smith can stay healthy, he has the talent to play and could stretch the field for a young rookie QB. We’ll keep you posted if things go further between Smith and the Jags.

