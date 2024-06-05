Former Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr putting in work … maybe too much

Arizona Cardinals head coach, Jonathan Gannon, is starting to figure out what Ohio State coaches and fans have known for several years … Marvin Harrison Jr. is a workaholic.

In a recent press conference, Gannon was asked about his first-round pick and how he’s adjusting to the pro game. Gannon would share that Harrison “does a lot of extra… maybe too much.” The Cards head coach would go on to talk about how well his new receiver is doing, but that the coaching staff needs to keep him from doing too much. The concern being that he wears himself out before he even gets started.

"He does a lot of extra…maybe too much." Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says he tries to limit Marvin Harrison Jr. extra reps to he the wide receiver fresh. pic.twitter.com/eJQZNAaufk — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) June 3, 2024

Buckeye fans have seen the video evidence and it’s true, Marv put in the work and then some. It’s why he’s one of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray. Coach Gannon may be onto something about overuse, however, good luck trying to get No. 18 to slow down.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire