Former Ohio State receiver joins the XFL

The newest iteration of the XFL kicks off on February 18, 2023, and more football means more opportunity for one former Ohio State football player who has joined the Houston Roughnecks and will hope to keep his dream alive as a professional football player.

Although Chris Booker wasn’t selected during the XFL draft process, he was signed by Houston and will be given his second taste of professional football after a cup of coffee with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the NFL this past year.

Most fans will remember Booker as the former walk-on who became a special teams menace and reserve wide receiver. He requested an additional year of eligibility, but this was declined and now he will get the opportunity to extend his football career.

Most fans don’t realize Booker started his collegiate football career at Dayton in the Pioneer Football League in 2016 where he received a redshirt. He transferred to Ohio State and was a star on the club team before earning a walk-on spot with the Buckeyes for the 2019 season.

Extremely blessed and excited to announce I’ve been elected by the @XFLRoughnecks in the #XFLDraft! READY TO GET TO WORK!! — Book (@cbooks13) November 17, 2022

List

Buckeye Battle Cry Roundtable: What the one thing Ohio State must do an an elite level to beat Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

Buckeye Battle Cry: What Ohio State must do to beat Georgia in the CFP

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire