Former Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon signs contract with Dallas Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Harrison
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is getting another shot to prove himself in the NFL. After securing a tryout with the Cleveland Browns during their rookie minicamp, he was not offered a contract. However, Dixon went through another tryout on Friday with the Dallas Cowboys, and this time it appears he impressed enough to ink a deal according to an announcement on Twitter Monday by his agent Jason Bernstein.

If you’ve followed Dixon’s arc at all, you know that he’s been snakebitten with the injuries during his career. He struggled mightily with knee injuries early on at Ohio State, but finally carved out a significant role with the team his final two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans. After they cut him, he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals, but again, injuries kept him from getting in the mix to show what he could do.

Now, seemingly fully healthy, he’ll get another shot in Big D.

All of Buckeye Nation is pulling for you, Johnnie. Go out there and show them what you can do.

Ohio State football NFL draft player signing tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories

  • Five unearthed moments that rocked us in docuseries '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything'

    April TV+'s eight-part docuseries "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" goes back in tumultuous time. Five unearthed moments that rocked us.

  • Clemson softball’s season to remember ends with NCAA loss to perennial power Alabama

    The nationally ranked Tigers finished their first full season of action with a 44-8 record.

  • Texans release QB Ryan Finley 2 months after trade with Bengals

    The Houston Texans have released quarterback Ryan Finley after trading with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire his playing rights.

  • Trent Brown tries to recruit Julio Jones: 'Come be a Patriot'

    Julio Jones is the most popular name in NFL trade rumors as the summer approaches, and one New England Patriots player is doing his best on social mediato recruit the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to Foxboro.

  • Eric Bana, Mads Mikkelsen, and Liam Neeson: Tough Guys Win on VOD Charts

    The public responds to price drops, but even more to original titles with known actors — particularly if they are action-oriented.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell furious at Jazz decision to sit him Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

    The Jazz sitting Mitchell was certainly peculiar.

  • All Dallas Cowboys’ eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott’s ankle during OTAs

    Beyond Prescott’s recovery, there will be questions about defensive alignments following rookie Micah Parsons having been named middle linebacker.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Adam Silver wants play-in tournament to be a permanent thing

    "I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."

  • Bellator 259 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021