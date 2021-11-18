Former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams believes Buckeye fans ‘disowned’ him

Former Ohio State and current Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is apparently done with Buckeye fans. In an Instagram Live video, Williams let it all hang out on how he feels about OSU fans.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” Williams said. “They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

Williams was a starting wide receiver last season for Ohio State but entered the transfer portal earlier this year because he was uncertain of his role on the team. It became increasingly clear that Jaxon Smith-Njgiba would most likely win the No. 3 spot in the rotation and take away from Williams being a featured part of the OSU offense. He was concerned because the “receiver room got crowded.” and so he transferred to Alabama.

He has excelled in Tuscaloosa, becoming one of the best deep threats in the game and even made the cut as one of ten semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to college football’s best wide receiver annually. Williams has caught 51 passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s also been a weapon in the return game. It’s one of those times when a player transferring was probably best for both schools involved and the players alike.

Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams tells why he transferred to Bama

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not sure exactly what Williams is referring to or what he’s heard from Ohio State fans, but we wish him nothing but the best until and unless Ohio State matches up with the Tide in the College Football Playoffs.

Related

Jameson Williams dishes on why he left Ohio State for Alabama

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.