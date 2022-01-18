Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell retires from football

The Tate Martell saga appears to be over. The former Ohio State quarterback famous for transferring out of the program when Justin Fields got spit out of the transfer portal in 2019 is retiring according to a report from Joe Arrigo of FranchiseSportsMedia.

Martell’s college football career arc was a controversial and winding road that we’re sure you are aware of. Nonetheless, we’ll go through it for those that aren’t. The country’s No. 2 rated dual-threat quarterback committed to Ohio State in 2017. He redshirted that year, then saw limited action in 2018 behind starter Dwayne Haskins. He still holds the record for highest completion percentage in a game after completing 10-of-10 passes against Rutgers.

After leaving Ohio State, he tried to catch on at Miami but was never able to break through as a starter, and left the program after two seasons, transferring to his home school UNLV prior to the 2021 season. Martell only saw action in two games last season, completing just 2-of-6 passes for 27 yards.

I wanted to give an update on #UNLVfb QB @TheTateMartell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures. He is grateful for @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what tate has going on business wise, it's about to blow up. — Joe Arrigo (@joearrigofsm) January 18, 2022

It appears as though Martell is now set to embark upon something “business wise,” and that it has a chance to “blow up.” We’ll all just have to wait to see what comes of that, and when something does happen, we’ll be all over it.

