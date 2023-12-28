Former Ohio State quarterback named wide receiver coach at Wisconsin

It’s always great to see former Ohio State football stars have success following their playing careers, but the news that came on Tuesday night might be bittersweet.

Fan favorite Buckeye backup Kenny Guiton got a cup of coffee in the NFL, but quickly transitioned to the coaching side. Starting as a graduate assistant at Houston, he quickly moved his way to a wide receiver coach which saw him jump from the Cougars, to Louisiana Tech, and then Colorado State.

Arkansas saw his potential and named Guiton its receivers coach in 2021, and this season he got an opportunity to call plays as the interim offensive coordinator.

Many view him as a rising star in the coach profession and as Football Scoop reported first, another former Buckeye, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, agreed as he was named the Badgers’ receivers coach on Tuesday evening.

Kenny Guiton did a nice job at Arkansas. Will be missed…. https://t.co/rW9zvB16rv — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 27, 2023

We are excited to see what Smooth Kenny G can do, especially when he’s not going against the Scarlet and Gray.

